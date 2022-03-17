UPDATE: This article has been edited to add a statement from Fresno City Councilmember Esmeralda Soria.

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Councilmember Garry Bredefeld is accusing fellow members of the city council of misusing funds for campaign items, shopping, and meals.

Some councilmembers responded saying they have done nothing wrong – but Councilmember Garry Bredefeld produced hundreds of pages of receipts that he claims prove his case. Those receipts detailed the purchase of bikes, Amazon purchases, even a Christmas sweater allegedly made by fellow Fresno City Councilmembers Miguel Arias, Esmeralda Soria, Nelson Esparza and Tyler Maxwell.

“What you will see as I go through these invoices is the power of dishonest and unethical incumbents using taxpayer money as district slush funds for their own personal and political gain,” said Bredefeld in a press conference Thursday morning.

District 4’s Tyler Maxwell says Bredefeld is out of line.

“I find it incredibly ironic and disingenuous that the council member criticizing me for purchasing newsletters for communicating with my 80,000 residents is the same council member that is spending tens of thousands of dollars, of taxpayer dollars, city resources and staff time to put on bogus press conferences every other week,” responded Maxwell.

Council President Nelson Esparza echoed Maxwell’s statements.

“At this point, we’re not entertaining any of these so-called solutions by this one opinionated council member,” said Esparza. “I certainly will not apologize for reinvesting in the underserved youth in our neighborhoods.”

Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp recently weighed in on the way the council does business.

“I’m embarrassed at the way that business is conducted. What’s happening at city hall is a shame. What’s happening at those council meetings is embarrassing,” said Smittcamp.

Mayor Jerry Dyer released a statement Thursday afternoon saying he will seek an independent external audit.

“This is to ensure that expenditures by all City of Fresno credit cardholders comply with current policies and to identify best practices,” the Mayor said in a statement.

Bredefeld says he declined a city credit card when he took office.

He says he’ll introduce an agenda item that would slash each council members operating budget from $700,000 a year to $200,000.

In a statement, Councilmember Esmeralda Soria described the announcement as political showmanship.

“It’s sad that a councilmember must create drama to feel relevant in his position by making news when there is no news.” Councilmember Esmeralda Soria

Councilmember Miguel Arias did not respond to a request for comment.