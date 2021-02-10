Councilmember wants to sue Fresno Unified; county supervisors say they won’t get involved

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Fresno City Councilmember Garry Bredefeld wants to take legal actions against Fresno Unified School District to force students to return to campus immediately.

“Parents have been complaining,” said Bredefeld. “They have been begging people to help. This is unacceptable and we are seeing this in other cities, which is why we need to sue them to get them off their rear ends and get kids back in school.”

Superintendent Bob Nelson slammed the release from Bredefeld, tweeting “the only thing the release lacked was face paint, Viking horns, and a Chewbacca onesie”, referring to the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Council Vice President Nelson Esparza said the proposal will not make it to the dais.

Fresno County Supervisor Chair Steve Brandau said the Board of Supervisors will not pursue legal action against the district.

“It is not straight forward our jurisdiction,” said Brandau. “You know the state has a guideline. The district is supposed to apply by that guideline. Honestly, I don’t create the guideline or agree with the person that created that guideline or the all of the doofuses that he listens to.”

On top of that, several school districts have agreements in place with the teachers’ unions that don’t allow for classrooms to open up with modifications until the county is in the Orange Tier. Fresno County would have to have less than 40 new COVID cases each day to meet that metric.

Fresno County Superintendent of Schools Jim Yovino said although the bigger districts, like Fresno Unified and Central Unified, continue to virtual learning, smaller schools like Kingsburg High School and Riverdale have been in session for months with protocols in place.

“We have almost 40,000 students and 11,000 adults on campuses every day in this county,” said Yovino. “That is about 25% of our population in our county.”