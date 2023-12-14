FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Harsh words for Fresno City Council member Garry Bredefeld during Thursday’s session as Pro Palestine supporters called him out.

“I have come here today to speak on the matter of Palestine. I’ve never been more moved to act on any single issue as much as I have regarding the ongoing genocide happening in Palestine,” said Laura Lopez.

Lopez spoke during the public portion of the meeting.

“I would like to say thank you to councilmember Miguel Arias for sponsoring the event. The ceremony was an incredible show of determination, conviction, and collective humanity,” she said.

And while Arias was praised for his actions, Bredefeld was not.

“Finally let’s just be clear, Zionism and Zionists are your problem as well – Garry Bredefeld is your problem as well and that needs to be fixed,” said Yasir Amireh.

Bredefeld was quick to defend his actions and words.

“These folks have come here for three weeks in a row, declaring and chanting their hate for Israel and desire to see Jewish people in Israel eliminated and have that right and freedom to spew their hatred. I will defend that right,” said Bredefeld.

Organizers say they plan to continue their Pro Palestine rallies near Riverpark twice a week.