FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno’s city attorney announced Thursday evening that the city’s council has approved the filing of an injunction against La Hacienda Mobile Estates LLC, which operates the site formerly known as Trails End Mobile Home Park.

The motion was approved during Thursday’s Fresno City Council meeting with a vote of six to zero. City Attorney Andrew Janz says the injunction was also filed against Harmony Communities Inc.

Under the new leadership of Harmony Communities, officials say residents were given a 60-day time frame to bring their units up to code at the home mobile park or they could face eviction.

City attorney Andrew Janz says the injunction will ask the court to not allow the closure of the mobile home park without a closure report approved by the city.

“The City Attorney’s Office would ask the court to not allow closure and sale of the mobile home park without the city first being able to approve a closure report,” said Janz.

This was the latest chapter in the ongoing saga which started in April of 2021 when a resident died during a two-trailer fire.