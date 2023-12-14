FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno City Council voted Thursday to authorize grant funding that was awarded to the Fresno Police Department for Organized Retail Theft Prevention.

The motion was approved during Thursday’s Fresno City Council meeting with a motion of seven to zero.

The grant amount of $23,663,194 was awarded to the police department by the State of California, Board of State and Community Corrections. The grant will allow 24 full-time positions of sworn police officers and one full-time police sergeant.

It would allow the officers and sergeant to focus on organized retail theft, catalytic converter theft, and vehicle theft at all levels and two full-time Police Support Services Technicians to focus on processing investigative reports related to organized retail theft and auto theft.

“What we’re doing for this part of the grant, is the CCAP portion so the specialized units can be focused on auto theft. Which has really hurt us here in the last six months,” said Fresno’s Police Chief Paco Balderrama.

Balderrama says the grant will not delay units for downtown and other specialized units. He says by the summer, they should have the downtown units and some of the specialized units that are working on organized retail theft.

Balderrama says it’s a combination of carrying vacancies in other areas that are lower priorities to reach these goals.

“The goal of this grant is to lower property theft, organized retail theft by 15% and I think we’ll exceed that,” Balderrama said.

According to Balderrama, Fresno got 9% of the funding of the grant.