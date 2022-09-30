FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno City council unanimously approved City Manager Georgeanne White’s decision to terminate the employment of City Controller Michael Lima, according to the City of Fresno.

Thursday at City Hall, the Fresno City Council unanimously approved the City Manager’s decision in a 7-0 vote.

The Council also authorized the Council President to sign the notice of at-will termination reflecting the Council’s approval of the action.

Assistant City Manager Ruthie Quinto was appointed to act as Interim City Controller until a permanent Controller is appointed.

The Council also gave direction to the administration to proceed with an external audit of the City’s finances within the next 60 days.