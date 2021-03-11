Council announces new Fresno distribution center after agreement made with neighbors

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A settlement reached with the neighbors of a Fresno industrial area will pave the way for a new distribution center in the city.

Fresno City Council approved the agreement with the South Fresno Community Alliance, announcing during Thursday’s council meeting that the agreement facilitates the construction of a 400,000 square foot distribution center in the area of Orange Avenue and Central.

It’s expected that the center will generate approximately 1,000 new jobs in south Fresno.

The settlement establishes a community benefit fund to be paid for by the developer, to address lighting, traffic, and air quality for the properties and residents surrounding the industrial site.