VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Spelling Championship closed on Tuesday at the Valley Strong Ballpark in Downtown Visalia – with seventh-grade student Bryce Melgar announced as the winner.

The student from Ridgeview Middle School in Visalia will go on to represent Tulare County at the Scripps National Spelling Bee in May. To achieve that win, Bryce had to correctly spell 22 words – without a single mistake.

The words were supplied by the Tulare County Office of Education – so those of us who were not there for the competition can find out how our skills compare with the young champion. The list is below and the definitions are courtesy of Merriam-Webster.

Nuggets: a native lump of precious metal

Pigeon: a widely distributed family of birds with a stout body, rather short legs, and smooth and compact plumage

Buffoonery: foolish or playful behavior or practice

Agitation: the act or an instance of agitating something, a moving back and forth or with an irregular, rapid, or violent action

Clearance: an act or process of clearing

Scullery: a room for cleaning and storing dishes and cooking utensils and for doing messy kitchen work

Perseverance: continued effort to do or achieve something despite difficulties, failure, or opposition

Nubuck: soft sueded leather

Unmoored: to loosen from or as if from moorings

Prima donna: a principal female singer in an opera or concert

Moratorium: a legally authorized period of delay in the performance of a legal obligation or the payment of a debt

Neuropathy: damage, disease, or dysfunction of one or more nerves especially of the peripheral nervous system

Spontaneity: the quality or state of being spontaneous

Salivate: to have a flow of saliva especially in excess

Compatriots: a person born, residing, or holding citizenship in the same country as another

Scrooge: a miserly person

Maverick: an independent individual who does not go along with a group or party

Augment: to make greater, more numerous, larger, or more intense

Fission: a splitting or breaking up into parts

Impediment: something that impedes

Propriety: the quality or state of being proper or suitable

Neolithic (the winning word): of or relating to the latest period of the Stone Age characterized by polished stone implements

Second place in the competition was claimed by eighth-grade Sycamore Valley Academy student Yong Lee; third place was claimed by eventh-grade student from Washington Elementary School Campos Hernandez.