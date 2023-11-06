FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The average price of gasoline in Fresno has fallen by 11.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.83 per gallon, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 364 gas stations in Fresno.

Prices in Fresno are 72.0 cents per gallon lower than a month ago – and 34.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Meanwhile, the national average price of diesel has fallen 6.6 cents in the last week and stands at $4.38 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest gas station in Fresno was priced at $4.25/g on Nov. 5. while the most expensive was $5.49/g, a difference of $1.24.