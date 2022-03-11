FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – This week’s leaked emails to the Fresno Bee detailed a $600,000 fraud case against the city of Fresno.

Councilmember Miguel Arias argued that all information that he presented to the media was public record information but other Councilmembers are calling for repercussions.

“He chose to be the judge and jury and release it to the public,” said Councilmember Mike Karbassi. “We have known about this for two years. Just because you speak to someone out of a closed session like the City Manager out of closed session matter doesn’t take away that attorney-client privilege. He knows that he is lying and that is the way it is.”

“It is unethical. It is unacceptable. It is criminal,” said Councilmember Garry Bredefeld.

Mayor Jerry Dyer said the leaking of emails in the wire fraud case likely compromised an FBI investigation into the case. Karbassi said he is looking into if there could be possible consequences for Councilmember Arias.

“If we don’t act and if my fellow colleagues don’t join us to create a majority that can have real implications,’ said Karbassi.

In 2019, the Fresno City Council passed Karbassi’s “Snitches get Stitches Ordinance” relating to the confidentiality of closed-session attorney-client communication.

That ordinance states that the city attorney or independent counsel may prosecute willful violations as a misdemeanor.

“I acknowledged that the email was legitimate,” said Arias. “I have done interviews.”

Arias did not deny leaking the information including an email chain to the Fresno Bee but he did not confirm it either.

Arias said he is not concerned about repercussions and that all the information he provided is public record and did not compromise the FBI investigation.

“Simply put there are no ramifications for acknowledging that the city was the victim of a financial scheme that resulted in $600,000 being lost,” said Arias.

Arias wouldn’t disclose if he talked to the city attorney before speaking about the fraud to the media.

“What I can tell you is that I cannot disclose the discussion I have had with our city attorney because they are an attorney-client privilege and they would be a violation of multiple city rules.”

Karbassi is alleging that Arias never spoke with the city attorney and only released the information to distract from the allegations that city councilmembers, including Arias, purchased hundreds of thousands of dollars in masks without going before the council for a vote.

“That is why he leaked this information to put the focus away from his investigation and on to the administration and the mayor which is just shameful,” said Karbassi.

Karbassi is calling for an independent investigation to be done in this matter.



