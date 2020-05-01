Costumed welcome for students at this Clovis Unified school

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – A Clovis Unified staff member is doing what she can to help local students – one costume at a time.

If you happened to drive by Temperance Kutner Elementary recently you will see Tami Atkins dressed in a different costume every day.

“What you see is what you get she loves costumes she loves having fun, going crazy,” said coworker Geoffrey Dean.

“I just love her,” said student Violet Rogers. “She is super exciting when I see her.”

Tami welcomes every student – Monday through Thursday – as they pull up to pick up a meal.

“I am an 18-month survivor of cancer – yay for me – and it just even made it stronger in me to live every day to its fullest,” said clerical specialist Tami Atkins. “So this is part of who I am.”

Her costumes have included ‘Prom Queen’, ‘Cheerleader’, ‘Mario’, and ‘Sumo wrestler’.

