FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The Fresno Bully Rescue is hosting the 2023 Bully Boo Walk at Woodward Park in Fresno on Sunday.

Organizers say the theme this year is “alien invasion.” Owners are able to run a 2-mile walk around Woodward Park with their doggies and dress them up in their best Halloween costumes.

After the walk, owners can take their dog trick or treat at the vendor booths available, along with getting their photo taken at the photo booth and joining the costume contest with celebrity guest judges.

Organizers say entry is $20 and include an event T-shirt and raffle as all proceeds will benefit the Fresno Bully Rescue. All dogs are welcome to attend.

The Bully Boo Walk begins at 9 a.m. on Oct. 8 at Woodward Park in Fresno at the Mountain View Picnic Area, 7775 Friant Road, Fresno CA 93720.

To register for the event visit the Bully Boo’s online registration website.