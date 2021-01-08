Costa calls for removal of President Trump from office

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Congressman Jim Costa called for President Donald Trump to be removed from office Friday.
In a statement Costa cited the Wednesday’s unrest at the U.S. Capitol.
“Where do we draw the line when it comes to threats to our Democracy? The President has shown time and again that he has no regard for our nation’s values and democratic processes protected by our Constitution. The attack on our Capitol on Wednesday to overthrow our government, with the world watching, is a direct result of an emboldened President who has never been held accountable for his lawless actions. It is time to act. The President must resign or be removed from office to protect our Republic. We need to heal from the divisiveness of the last four years, it will take time with bipartisan cooperation to be successful. I remind my fellow Americans, we share far more in common than whatever differences we may have.”Statement from Congressman Jim Costa (CA-16)
