Costa calls for removal of President Trump from office

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno County Sheriff's deputies are on the lookout for a registered sex offender who has failed to report to his probation officer, deputies said Friday.

James Eugene Cleaver, 54, was released from prison on Dec. 8, and has since failed to report to his probation officer, authorities said. Additionally, law enforcement has not received registration of his new address, which is required by law.