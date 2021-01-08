Costa calls for removal of President Trump from office

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Rep. Jim Costa

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Congressman Jim Costa called for President Donald Trump to be removed from office Friday.

In a statement Costa cited the Wednesday’s unrest at the U.S. Capitol.

“Where do we draw the line when it comes to threats to our Democracy? The President has shown time and again that he has no regard for our nation’s values and democratic processes protected by our Constitution. The attack on our Capitol on Wednesday to overthrow our government, with the world watching, is a direct result of an emboldened President who has never been held accountable for his lawless actions. It is time to act. The President must resign or be removed from office to protect our Republic. We need to heal from the divisiveness of the last four years, it will take time with bipartisan cooperation to be successful. I remind my fellow Americans, we share far more in common than whatever differences we may have.” 

Statement from Congressman Jim Costa (CA-16)

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com