FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Congressman Jim Costa is set to introduce new legislation to address the nursing shortage in the Central Valley.

As part of his continuing efforts, Congressman Jim Costa will host a nursing workshop with healthcare and education leaders to discuss ways to address the shortage.

The workshop will take place on Monday, June 26, starting at 12:15 p.m. at the Fresno Convention Center lobby.

After the workshop, Costa says he will unveil new legislation to combat the nursing shortage in the San Joaquin Valley and nationwide.

Officials say in the past two years, about 100,000 nurses across the United States have left the healthcare workforce being fueled by employee burnout and staffing shortages.

Studies from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services project that the demand for registered nurses is expected to reach more than 3.6 million by 2030.