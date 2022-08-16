TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Visitors may soon have to pay more to stay at a campground at two popular national parks in Tulare County.

On Tuesday, officials with Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks announced a two-phase proposal to increase fees for 14 campgrounds.

If the proposal is approved, visitors will have to pay increased prices for the following campgrounds: Atwell Mill, Cold Springs, Potwisha, Buckeye Flat, Dorst Creek, Lodgepole, Wolverton Stock campsites, Azalea, Sunset, Crystal Springs, Sentinel, Moraine, Sheep Creek, and Canyon View

In the two phases of the plan, fees would first be raised on January 1, 2023, with a second increase for some campgrounds on the same day the following year.

The proposal would increase the fee for standard campgrounds from $22 to $28 in 2023, bumping the price again to $32 in 2024.

The fee for a stock campsite will rise from $40 to $50 in 2023, and the current rate for a mid-sized group campsite will increase from $22 to $40 in the same year.

The large-group campsites currently priced at $50, $60, and $70 will increase to $60, $70, and $80 in 2023.

Officials say the new prices would help fund ongoing maintenance and renovation projects around the parks.

Feedback from the public on the proposed fee increase will be accepted on the parks’ website from August 16 until midnight on September 14, 2022.

Comments can also be sent by mail to the parks’ superintendent at the address listed here.