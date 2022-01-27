Coroner identifies woman killed in apparent DUI related crash on Highway 99

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified the 20-year-old woman that died in a crash Thursday morning.

The Fresno County Coroner’s Office identified the woman as Destiney Perez, 20 of Fresno.

Perez died after her GMC Sonoma rolled down an embankment early Thursday morning in a suspected DUI crash on Highway 99, according to California Highway Patrol officers.

The crash happened around 2:00 a.m. near Highway 99 and North Avenue.

Officers said Perez was driving northbound on Highway 99 near North Avenue at an unknown speed and collided with a raised concrete curb causing her GMC to rotate.

CHP officials say she then hit a light post, overturned and rolled down the embankment.

According to authorities, Perez died from her injuries at the scene. Alcohol appears to have been a factor in the collision, officers say.

UPDATE: The article has been updated to reflect new information on the age of the victim provided by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Coroner’s office.