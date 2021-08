FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno County Coroner has identified the woman who died after crashing into the back of a big-rig trailer Monday morning.

The woman was identified as Mariana Godinez, 28, of Reedley.

The crash happened around 2:00 a.m. on Highway 99 and North Avenue.

The CHP said Godinez was driving at a high rate of speed and went under the trailer. The cause of the crash is under investigation.