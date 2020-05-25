Coroner identifies victims in fatal crash on Highway 41

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Coroner identified the two people killed in a Monday morning crash on Highway 41.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. at Conejo Avenue and Highway 41.

The CHP said a 25-year-old man from Fresno was seriously injured when the car he was driving veered off the roadway where it struck a metal light post located on the northeast corner of the intersection killing two people.

The corner identified the victims as Rachel Krumm, 35, of Fresno and Joseph Camacho, 26, of Fresno.

Alcohol or drugs does not appear to be a factor in this collision.

No other information was provided.

