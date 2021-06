MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Deputies arrested a man Saturday after they say he was found with cutting tools, copper wire, and meth outside of a PG&E equipment yard.

Madera County Sheriff's deputies received a call shortly after 1:00 a.m. Saturday of a man at a PG&E equipment yard on the 30000 block of Avenue 12. When deputies arrived the found Ernesto Navarrete, 32 of Fresno, inside a gold-colored minivan parked outside the fence.