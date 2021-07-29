Coroner identifies man killed in Fresno County car crash

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified the man who died in a car crash that took place on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say Luke Emil Alpoonarian, 26 of Fresno, was killed after his car struck an SUV at the Temperance and Jensen avenues intersection just after 4:00 p.m.

When arriving at the scene, officers say Alpoonarian and the woman driving the SUV were both suffering from major injuries.

Officers say both drivers were rushed to a local hospital where Aploonarian later died.

CHP says upon investigation they learned Aploonarian ran a red light and struck the woman’s vehicle

CHP also says Aploonarian was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

There has been no update on the condition of the woman who was hit in the SUV at this time.