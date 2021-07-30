Coroner identifies 87-year-old woman killed in Fresno hit-and-run

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Coroner has identified the senior woman struck and killed in a hit-and-run that happened on Thursday night.

Authorities say Margarita Linares, 87 of Fresno, was killed around 8:40 p.m. in the area of Olive Avenue near Fresno Street on Thursday.

Officers say Linares was crossing the street while using her walker when she was struck by the suspect vehicle described as a white, older model, Ford Expedition.

When arriving on the scene, police say they found Linares suffering from major injuries and that around 30 minutes after being transported to the hospital, she was pronounced dead.

According to authorities, the suspect vehicle did not stop after hitting Linares and continued to drive southbound.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Fresno Police Department.