Coroner identifies 3 killed after striking tree in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Coroner’s Office has identified three people who were killed in an accident that happened on Saturday.

Authorities say three Caruthers residents, Ashley Arias, 29, David Singh, 35, and Chad Dean, 36, died after their vehicle ran into a tree near Rose and Elm avenues early Saturday morning.

The accident took place around 4:30 a.m. and CHP says none of the victims were wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

CHP says the driver of the vehicle was driving at an unknown speed when they veered off the roadway and into a large tree.

Officials say that all three victims were ejected from the vehicle, and it is still unknown at this time if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

Authorities say CHP is still investigating the details of this incident.