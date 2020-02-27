Coronavirus self-monitoring: what does that mean?

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) — Tulare County Health Officials confirm a number of people who recently traveled to China are “self-monitoring” for signs of coronavirus.

There are no confirmed cases in the Central Valley.

Governor Gavin Newsom said Wednesday that within the entire state around 8,000 people have or are currently being monitored.

Including some in Fresno County and nine in Tulare County.

“The entire public health team is on board and working together just to be sure clear communication is being handled at all levels,” Tulare County Deputy Director of Public Health Operations, Staci Chastain said.

The Tulare Health Department makes calls with the nine people daily to make sure they are following the self-isolation guidelines and not developing symptoms. Those ‘self-monitoring’ are expected to follow guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“They were provided a care kit at the airport and their information was shared with us through a secured messaging and we have staff checking in with them daily just making sure they remain asymptomatic,” Chastain said.

Inside the care kit from the CDC includes a thermometer and log for them to track symptoms, over the recommended 14 days of self-isolation.

“The basic isolation is staying in a bedroom by themselves using a restroom just dedicated to them and keeping themselves separate from any family members,” Chastain said.

A band in Visalia visiting from Orange County shared their concerns.

“I understand its better to be over-prepared than under-prepared so people will probably take the precautions to not spread it,” Nicholas Ramos from Orange County said.

“We got LAX we got Disneyland, we got san Diego a massive tourist destination so it’s definitely something we are aware of,” Florian Zukas from Orange County said,

It is a low risk in the Valley, awareness and preparedness is key.

“We’ve all sort of adopted the philosophy of an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure,” Zukas said.

The health department stresses people to only get their information from official health sources as there is a lot of information out there with many changing numbers.

