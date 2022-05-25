FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It was a busy afternoon in Clovis on Sunday for skateboarders for the Five Year Anniversary Skate Contest.

The event was hosted by Corner Club Wax and held at Melody Skate Park around noon with local skate brands from all around the valley.

It was $5 to get in and they even had a best trick contest.

Organizers say the skating community is a great way to meet people.

“Skateboarding is an inclusive sport and we want to make sure it stays that way you know what I mean, just how every brand is out here we want every skater out here,” said Kyle Torres of Neighborhood Watch Skateboarding.

Organizers say it’s a great way to support local skaters and skate brands in the valley.