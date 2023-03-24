CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The city of Corcoran ratified a proclamation Wednesday during a special meeting of a local emergency due to flood conditions in Kings County that threatens flooding in the city.

According to the city during a special meeting of the city council, they proclaimed the local emergency based on the “existence of conditions of disaster or extreme peril to the safety of persons and property” caused by flood.

Rain throughout the Central Valley and large amounts of snow have caused flooding and several road closures in the city.

According to the city, the declaration of a local emergency will help in making resources available and may provide some financial administrative relief to help local businesses and government agencies and address the problems associated with flood risk.