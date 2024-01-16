CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Corcoran Police Department is warning the community about a direct mail scam circulating social media that falsely claims to be supported by the department.

Police say the group called “Citizens Behind the Badge” is allegedly sending out surveys and donation requests to residents.

The department emphasizes they do not have any affiliation with the group nor do they solicit donations with them.

Officers are telling residents not to send any money, checks, or personal information to the group.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact the Corcoran Police Department at (559) 992-5151.