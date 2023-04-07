CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Corcoran in partnership with the Cross Creek Flood Control District announced they will be raising the city’s levee.

To complete this emergency action the district has authorized the immediate use of reserve funds, and emergency construction authorization to increase the Corcoran Levee by 3.5 feet in elevation.

City officials say the construction needs to begin immediately due to the community having only a small window of time and dry conditions before the Sierra Nevada Mountain Range snowmelt runoff converges with existing floodwaters in the Tulare Lake, and against the Corcoran levee.

If funding from the state and federal governments takes longer than expected, the city and district will pursue all other funding sources available through private, non-profit, or other foundation funding support.

The Corcoran levee is 14.5-mile flood protection with an elevation height of approximately 188 feet. This levee protects the city along the west, south, and southeast from floodwaters that converge from the Kings River, Cross Creek, Tule River, and Kern River systems.

The Cross Creek Flood Control District maintains this levee, and is the only entity entrusted with protecting the City of Corcoran, its residents, businesses, critical facilities, and two State Prison from the rising flood waters.

The recent atmospheric rain events during March 2023, have resulted in significant flooding in the former Tulare Lake with water levels at approximately 1748 feet behind the Corcoran Leeve.

The impending snowmelt from the unprecedented 300% snowpack in Sierra Nevada Mountains is projected to increase the Tulare Lake water to a dangerously high level that significantly intensifies the risk of overflow and erosion on the Corcoran Levee.

Currently, the immediate risk of flooding is low, however as summer approaches and the water in the Tulare Lake rises the threat of a serious flood significantly increases.

The City and District will continue to monitor lake inflows, water elevation, and the overall integrity of the Corcoran Levee.