CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An inmate at a South Valley prison was able to walk away from the facility early Saturday morning, but wasn’t gone for long.

Officials from California State Prison, Corcoran say they were unable to locate inmate Jason E. Lane around 3:30 a.m. and staff immediately began searching for him.

They also say CDCR agents were sent to find him, and notifications went out to local law enforcement agencies to be on the lookout.

Deputies with the Kings County Sheriff’s Office were able to find the 28-year-old walkaway at 6:05 a.m. and he was returned back to the institution.

Prison officials say his case could be referred to the Kings County District Attorney’s Office for consideration of escapee charges.

Authorities say Lane was transferred from Santa Clara County in February of 2020 to serve nine years and eight months for second-degree robbery with enhancements for personal use of a dangerous or deadly weapon and carjacking.

He has been incarcerated at the minimum-support facility in Corcoran since June 2022.