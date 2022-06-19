CORCORAN, Calf. (KSEE/KGPE) – A family of five is displaced after a fire destroyed their home Saturday evening.

The Kings County Fire Department says their crews were dispatched to a report of a residential structure fire the 1500 block of Josephine Avenue in Corcoran around 6:30 p.m. When fire fighters arrived, they say, they found a detached garage fully involved in flames. The fire then spread into the attic through a vent and engulfed the home.

Investigators say some palm trees down the street from the home also caught fire due to floating embers and had to be put out. Additionally, responding crews say lines supplying power to the home and the one next door to it came down.

Crews remained on scene until after midnight. Four engines from the Kings County Fire Department and one engine from the Corcoran State Prison Fire Department responded to this call.

Two dogs at the home were injured in this incident, and there is no word on their condition.

The Red Cross was called out to assist the two adults and three kids who lived in the home.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.