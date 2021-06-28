Copper wire theft thwarted, man arrested with cutting tools, meth, deputies say

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Deputies arrested a man Saturday after they say he was found with cutting tools, copper wire, and meth outside of a PG&E equipment yard.

Madera County Sheriff’s deputies received a call shortly after 1:00 a.m. Saturday of a man at a PG&E equipment yard on the 30000 block of Avenue 12. When deputies arrived the found Ernesto Navarrete, 32 of Fresno, inside a gold-colored minivan parked outside the fence.

Deputies say they found a hole in the fence and coils of copper wire and cutting tools. Investigators say they also found copper wire, two pry bars and a methamphetamine pipe in the vehicle with Navarrete.

Navarrete was arrested and booked into Madera County Jail on charges of grand theft, loitering on private property with intent to commit a crime, possession of burglary tools, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

In a statement, Madera County Sheriff Tyson Pogue commended the responding deputies, saying, “Our night shift deputies are crucial for maintaining the safety of our community while they sleep, and I thank them for all of their hard work that often goes unseen.”

