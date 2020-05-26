Cooling center in Madera open through the week

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Due to the anticipated heat, a Madera cooling center will be open through the week.

The John W. Wells Youth Center Gymnasium will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., until Friday.

Officials say the youth center will not be open for recreation and will act as a cooling center only.

Prior to entry participants will be screened for symptoms of COVID-19. Participants who display symptoms of COVID-19 will not be permitted and asked to reach out to Madera Community Hospital, city officials say.

Madera Metro will also offer rides to accommodate those in need of transportation to the cooling center between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Officials say that you can board any route 1 bus and let the driver know you are headed to a cooling center; such as the John W/ Wells building.

More information about cooling centers in Madera, they can be found their website: https://www.madera.gov/cooling-centers/

