VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE) — The downtown Visalia farmers market features locally grown organic produce and Chef Steven Chavez, from Nosh foods is cooking up some delicious healthy meals from the market.

Chef Chavez gathers ingredients at the market and makes dishes for people to try so they can learn to incorporate that fresh produce into their meals.

The farmers market happens every Thursday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Church Avenue and Main Street in downtown Visalia.