Convicted felon with sawed-off rifle arrested in Merced, police say

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A convicted felon was arrested with a sawed-off rifle Tuesday in Merced, according to police.

Officers said they were patrolling under the overpass at Highway 99 and Childs Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Police say they found Jamie Williams, 48, sleeping in a tent.

When officers searched the area where Williams was staying, they say they found a sawed-off rifle in his belongings.

Williams, who investigators say is a convicted felon, was booked in county jail on weapons charges.

