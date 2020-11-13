Controversial Fresno high mascot discussed at virtual town hall

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Fresno High School is the home of the warriors, but some say the symbol is culturally insensitive to Native Americans – and the image needs to change.

“We ask that they honor our complex culture by removing these monolithic designs that only capture us in one single note,” said Jamie Nelson with Valley Natives for Change.

Fresno Unified held a virtual town hall Thursday night to discuss the issue. The meeting began with reading comments from students, alumni, and others explaining why they think the symbol is offensive.

“Headdresses, paint are sacred things. It’s our religion, and this image trivializes that. They shouldn’t be used for amusement or entertainment,” said one comment. “It’s disrespectful.”

There were also comments from people who don’t want the mascot to change.

“How is it that people who are not even in our community can dictate what happens at our school, especially when it is in the past and certainly our students, faculty, and staff have clearly not been the cause of the genocide or other atrocities committed against them,” said one comment.

During the live forum, at least one person said they thought the town hall wasn’t the right approach.

“It is incomprehensibly racist that y’all are forcing this issue into a town hall debate format where indigenous pain is put on display and folks demand they defend their own humanity for an audience,” said the anonymous comment.

All of the feedback received, as well as petitions both for and against the removal of the mascot, will be submitted to the board of education on Dec. 9 to decide how the district moves forward.

You can submit your feedback by emailing publiccomment@fresnounified.org or call (559) 457-6222.