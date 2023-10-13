MARIPOSA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Mariposa County, Sierra Foothills Conservancy, the local Prescribed Burn Association, and the Southern Sierra Miwuk Nation will hold a prescribed burn on permitted burn days starting in November.

Mariposa County says the prescribed burn will occur on county-owned parcels along the Mariposa Creek corridor generally between 6th Street and Joe Howard Street. Activities will be concentrated to the southwest of Jessie Street and north of Stroming Road.

The type of burning that will occur is pile and broadcast burning. The control burns are scheduled to start from November 15 to December 15.

The county says the goal is to create a healthy riparian habitat for essential California species to reclaim.

Burning will take place between 9:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. as soon as conditions allow and will continue until complete. Be aware of possible smoke in the town of Mariposa on these dates and burning debris along the creek.