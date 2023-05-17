FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – A controlled burn will be conducted by the Bureau of Land Management this week to reduce wildfire risk along Panoche Road, west on I-5, and near Tumey Box Canyon Recreation area in Fresno County.

From Thursday, May 18, until Friday, May 19, fire crews will participate in fire readiness training within the unit for Tumey Hills Box Canyon, which will enhance skills in command, control, and coordination of emergency response. According to officials, this exercise will serve roles within the Incident Command System and help firefighters become more effective.

“This live-fire readiness training will be mutually beneficial for managing the land and providing an opportunity for the fire crews to implement a needed fuels reduction burn,” said David Brinsfield, Central California District Fire Chief. “Crews will learn skills in a controlled environment with live fire.”

The training will be made in an approximately 96-acres area and will consist of mostly grass fuels. Smoke is going to be visible from I-5 and Panoche Road, as well as Mendota, Firebaugh, and surrounding rural areas in Fresno County.