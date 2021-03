MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A contractor making repairs on a street in Merced created a gas leak when they struck a line Monday afternoon, according to Merced Fire Department.

The leak began shortly after 4 p.m. in the area of Olive Avenue and Loughborough Drive. An emergency road closure was put in place – but has since been lifted.

People in nearby businesses were forced to evacuate the area – but those have since returned to normal operations.

No injuries were reported.