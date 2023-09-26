MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The Merced County Sheriff’s Office continues to search for a man missing in Merced County since Friday.

September 22 at around 11:30 a.m., deputies said they responded to the scene near Highway 152 and Vista Point for a report of a missing person.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as Chang Cheng. He is 5’6, weighs approximately 165 pounds, and was last seen wearing dark clothing and a red/burgundy backpack. He also wears glasses.

Deputies with the Merced County Sheriff’s Office Water Rescue and Recovery Team say they utilized several pieces of technology to search the water for evidence of Mr. Cheng’s whereabouts.

While officials say they have downsized the search efforts, this remains an active search and investigation as they continue to follow up on leads to find Mr. Cheng.

The Merced County Sherriff’s Office is asking that anyone that may have any information about Mr. Cheng or who may have seen Mr. Cheng on the night of September 22, to please contact Detective Martha Martinez.

Anyone with more information can also contact the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.