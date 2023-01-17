MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Merced announced that 30-yard containers are available in evacuation areas one and two for residential customers to remove flood debris.

Those who don’t see containers in their area can call Public Works at (209) 385-6800 to receive information about disposing of storm-related debris.

The Bulky-Item Drop-Off Site is open for self-hauling. The site is located at the corner of Highway 59 and Yosemite Avenue.

The location will be open from Tuesday to Friday, 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., and the first and third Saturday of the month, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Commercial customers in evacuation area two, are asked to contact Public Works at (209) 385-6800 for container delivery. Delivery will be based on availability.