FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Fresno Unified School District held a groundbreaking ceremony at Del Mar Elementary School for its new multipurpose room on Monday.

Fresno Unified District staff says this ceremony was to be the start of construction on a multipurpose room that will replace the original one built in 1947.

Organizers say the new building is said to expand the student dining area alone from 2,496 square feet to 4,424 square feet.

“We had started a project that has been in the works for eight years. A new multipurpose building that’s double the size of our previous multipurpose building, a new library, a new early learning building, and a new administration building,” said Nicole Woods, Principal at Del Mar Elementary School.

Although the multipurpose building is the centerpiece, the $23.9 million project also adds:

New administrative offices at the front of the school so that the existing office can be converted into a library

A safer single point of entrance to the campus

New early learning classrooms and outdoor play area

Additional staff and visitor parking, allowing for more efficient student drop off and pick up

Upgrades to modular classrooms.

“Thanks to our community through Measure M, a beautiful new multipurpose building and other needed spaces will be built at Del Mar Elementary. Our students will have more room to eat breakfast and lunch and our entire Del Mar community will have more space for student performances, gatherings, meetings, and just a variety of events. We are excited for this great addition to the Del Mar campus,” said Superintendent Bob Nelson.

Organizers say the project is funded by Measure M, passed by the voters in 2020. The groundbreaking ceremony featured remarks from Superintendent Bob Nelson, Fresno Unified trustee Andy Levine, and a Del Mar student.