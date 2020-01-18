Construction is underway for new building at Reedley College

REEDLEY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A groundbreaking ceremony for the Math and Science Building at Reedley College will take place on Wednesday, the college says.

In June of 2016, State Center Community College District (SCCCD) passed Measure C, a $485 million facilities bond that will develop new and improved facilities at Fresno City College, Reedley College, Clovis Community College, and Madera and Oakhurst Community College Centers.

Funding for a new West Fresno campus and a first responder’s campus in Southeast Fresno is also included in the bond.

The second Measure C facility scheduled for construction is underway, the school representative says.

The campus is located at 995 North Reed Avenue in Reedley.

The new facility will be approximately 21,000 square feet and will house the math tutoring center, a nursing lab and classroom, a large group instruction classroom, two chemistry labs, and our Dental Assisting program.

In addition to the classrooms and lab space, the facility will include 20 faculty offices and a dean’s suite.

This is a $20 million dollar project scheduled for completion in time for the Fall 2021 semester.

Reedley College was established in 1926 and serves more than 11,000 students annually.

