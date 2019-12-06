Consistent snow a big boost for Shaver Lake businesses

SHAVER LAKE, California (KGPE) — With a break in storms Thursday, many took advantage to have a sunny day in the snow at Shaver Lake. Since last week, storm after storm has been bringing measurable rain and snow.

Of course, businesses in the area are crossing their fingers for more through the month.

John and Aileen Nguyen had the day off so they wanted to show their 8-month-old son Jason something new.

“This is his first time seeing the snow, he seems to be enjoying it,” John said with a laugh.

The SoCal natives moved to Clovis two years ago and since moving there they’ve made it an annual December tradition — see the snow and have some fun.

Snow from Thanksgiving week is still sticking on all the roofs in town. Tyler Powell, manager as Shaver Lake Sports, said all businesses hope to start winter operations on or around the holiday.

It makes for a perfect start for the winter season ahead, according to Powell. Especially with China Peak Ski Resort opening early for two years in a row.

“What it does is it gets everything ready for the real busy time: Christmas. So, as long as we have snow by Christmas, the town is usually pretty good.”

Even during the years snow was more of a rarity, Powell said business stayed steady. The shop would sell fishing poles, fishing tackle and other gear related to water sports.

However, there’s nothing like a December with snow.

“We’d much rather see the snow instead of a lake bed, at least this time of year,” Powell said.

Just ask the Nguyen family. For them, it isn’t the holidays without it.

“[The snow] makes everything look just so beautiful and gorgeous,” Aileen said.

China Peak Ski Resort is currently open Friday through Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

