FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The southbound Highway 99 connector ramp which links to westbound Highway 180 will be temporarily closed this weekend, according to Caltrans.

State officials say the link will be shut for crack sealing operations on Saturday, May 8, from 5 a.m. until 1 p.m. – or longer if required.

Caltrans asks all drivers in the area to use extra care behind the wheel and allow for additional travel time while in the maintenance area.