Congressional candidate Kevin Cookingham exposed to COVID-19, opponent Rep. Jim Costa says

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Republican challenger in California’s 16th Congressional District race was exposed to COVID-19, his opponent Rep. Jim Costa said Tuesday.

“My republican opponent was exposed to COVID19. My prayers are with Kevin and his family. I hope they do not suffer from the virus like so many in our community and across the nation,” Costa said in a statement. “This is one more example of how important it is for all of us to take this situation seriously and please wear a mask, wash your hands and take care of each other.”

This is a developing story.

