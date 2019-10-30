Congress recognizes ‘Armenian genocide’ in a historic vote

WASHINGTON D.C. (KGPE) – Congress has officially recognized the Armenian genocide when more than 1.5 million Armenians were killed by the Ottoman Turkish Empire between 1915 and 1923.

In a 405-11 bipartisan vote on Tuesday, the U.S. House of Representatives overwhelmingly decided to affirm the record of the Armenian genocide.

“By acknowledging the suffering of the victims by the official recognition of the Armenian genocide we can at least assure that future generations will never ever forget this atrocity to mankind,” Congressman Jim Costa said.

“It is a historic day. It’s enormous. I’m thrilled,” honorary consul of the Republic of Armenia in the Central Valley Berj Apkarian said.

“I’m proud of our local representatives from both sides of the aisle. I congratulate them and thank them on behalf of the Republic of Armenia.”

The vote angered Turkish leaders and came after the House passage of economic sanctions on Turkey.

“Turkey which has historically been a close ally of the United States has constantly denied and rejected the fact of the Armenian genocide. So a passage of such a resolution helps to reaffirm the historical record,” said the coordinator of the Armenian program at Fresno State, Barlow Der Mugrdechian.

Der Mugrdechian added that, in addition to acknowledging the genocide, the measure also rejects efforts to deny it.

“What we’re talking about is an overwhelming sense that the United States from now on will affirm the genocide and promote the teaching of genocide as a social history lesson to people in the United States.”

The resolution will now go to the Senate.

