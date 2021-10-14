Congratulations to the winner of the 2021 Granville Home of Hope — Susan Dana

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — The winner of the Granville Home of Hope drawing was announced Wednesday.

The drawing was a team effort as Fresno City Council Member Garry Bredefeld drew the name from the tumbler, handing the ticket off to Fresno County Board of Supervisors Chair Steve Brandau who read the winner’s first name aloud — Susan. Then Brandau handed off the ticket to Assemblymember for California’s 23rd district Jim Patterson who announced the winner’s last name — Dana.

Susan Dana is the winner of the 2021 Granville Home of Hope giveaway.

Mayor Jerry Dyer made the call to Dana to deliver the good news.

“Susan, this is Mayor Jerry Dyer, how are you doing tonight,” the Mayor said over the phone to Dana.

“Well, thank you,” said Dana hesitantly.

“Thank you for calling, or thank you for getting ready to tell you you’ve just won a Granville Home of Hope home,” Dyer said.

“Oh my god —” Dana said before the gathering erupted into applause.

Dana’s new home is a 1,658 square-foot Canvas 9 Modern Farmhouse in the gated “Canvas on the Bluffs” neighborhood at Copper River Ranch in northeast Fresno.

Other winners in the Granville Home of Hope giveaway were the non-profit organizations who were the benefactors of $800,000 in proceeds. These 11 organizations all aiming to make the Central Valley a better place to work and live include:

Angels of Grace

Art Of Life Cancer Foundation

Breaking The Chains

CASA of Fresno & Madera Counties

Central California Food Bank

Foundation for Central Schools

Foundation for Clovis Schools

Foundation for Sanger School

Fresno Police Chaplaincy Program

Hinds Hospice

Parents & Addicts In Need (PAIN)

“This is the money that was raised by our outstanding community,” said Veronique Parker, proclaimed ‘CEO of the Granville Home of Hope giveaway.’ “We’re just so grateful to our community, all of our partners, everyone who was out here tonight. Thank you for your continued support.”

And to cap off the evening Darius Assemi, President and CEO of Granville Homes, and Assemblymember Patterson issued a challenge for the 2022 Granville Home of Hope.

“We got together and decided, next year it’s gonna go to $1 million,” Patterson proclaimed.