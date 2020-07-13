FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Table Mountain concert series will not be apart of this year’s modified Big Fresno Fair event, fair officials say.

The fair was working with the Fresno County Department of Public Health on a satisfactory plan for concerts, but the health department decided it would not approve concerts in the Paul Paul Theater.

“The Big Fresno Fair is our community’s fair. We are committed to being here for our community in some capacity and will continue to find ways to connect, give back and keep part of the Fair tradition alive, while upholding the health and safety of our Fairgoers, staff, and community,” said Big Fresno Fair Deputy Manager Stacy Rianda.

Fair officials say that anyone who purchased concert tickets for any of the announced shows (Becky G, Ezra Ray Hart, Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons, and The Isley Brothers) will receive a refund.

Refunds will be processed beginning July 15 and may take up to 10 days to process. Anyone with questions can email info@fresnofair.com or call (559) 650-FAIR.

