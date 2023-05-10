KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Preparations and mitigation efforts are underway in Kings County, for what’s expected to be a brutal mosquito season.

It’s a result of this year’s historic floods, that have already had a massive impact on the region.

The Kings Mosquito Abatement District would typically see 10 to 20 mosquitos in their traps, like off areas of the Kings River, this time of year. This year, their district manager says those same traps are catching as many as 7,000 mosquitos.

“We would never see anywhere near that 7,000 number in the past. It was… That’s just not something we see in this area,” says Michael Cavanagh, district manager for the Kings Mosquito Abatement District.

With record-setting rain and snowpack continuing to melt, mosquitoes are breeding in overflowing rivers, creeks, and canals.

“We have several areas right now where we have approximately 500 to 1,000 acres of underwater that are breeding mosquitos,” says Cavanagh.

Cavanagh says they haven’t detected any disease like West Nile yet, but they don’t expect their luck to hold.

Crews out in force Wednesday, spraying on the ground and from the air as part of a pre-emptive strike they hope will pay off.

“Hanford, Lemoore, and Corcoran are gonna be impacted. Because all these flooded areas are in close enough proximity to these mosquitos so they have the flight range where they can impact those areas,” says Cavanagh.

Corcoran resident Bonifacio Ramirez says crews have come out to spray standing water in a canal near his home.

“You know, you got water, you got a lot of mosquitos. You know? But, but right now, you know right now it’s pretty good,” says Ramirez.

The Tulare Lake Basin has continued its slow rise, and so far it’s not a problem.

“There is just so much water, and it’s deep enough to where it doesn’t really promote mosquito production. There may be some areas around the perimeter that may have a few mosquitos but the lake itself shouldn’t be a major problem for us,” said Cavanagh.

However, Cavanagh says as the lake starts to dry up, whenever that is, it could be a massive breeding ground and a top concern.