Community unites at vigil to denounce violence and attacks against Asians

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – On Tuesday, community members came together in Fresno to honor the victims of recent mass shootings and gun violence. The vigil, held outside of Central Fish Company in Fresno’s Chinatown, also was to stand in solidarity with Asian Americans after a rise in attacks nationwide.

Cheryl Sumler knows the pain of gun violence having lost her granddaughter Kayla Foster in a drive-by shooting in 2017 in Fresno. She says she spoke at the vigil to keep Kayla Foster’s name alive.

“It’s unbearable. There are no words to describe the pain we go through on a day-to-day basis. I’m out here because I want to remember my grandbaby, Kayla Foster,” said Sumler.

She and her family started ‘Take a Stand’ in 2010, an organization designed to curb violence and bring more resources into underserved communities.

Unity came from all walks of life Tuesday, including the ‘Raging Grannies,’ an activist group of older women.

“We have history and it’s important that the younger generation knows the history,” said Pat Wolk.

The Central Fish Company was a symbolic choice for the vigil. The iconic Chinatown market has been home to tragedy as well. In 1997 the founder was stabbed to death on the job.

He was current general manager Morgan Doizaki’s uncle.

“I didn’t realize how bad racism still was in this world, I think it obvious it still exist,” said Doizaki.

Since the start of the pandemic, studies show a rise in attacks against Asian Americans.

The recent mass shooting in Atlanta left eight people dead, including six women of Asian descent. Police have yet to rule it a hate crime.

“It puts fear in people my parent’s age and older and that’s just not cool,” said Doizaki.

Doizaki now carries pepper gel to not just protect himself – but others.

“Hopefully we can unite and consider Chinatown a very historic and culturally sensitive place that all races can come to and feel welcome and comfortable,” said Doizaki.