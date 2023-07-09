SHAVER LAKE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Hundreds of people enjoyed a nice day outdoors, and some of their favorite local brews Saturday, in an effort to support a local service club.

The Shaver Lake Brewfest 2023 featured live music, food trucks, horseshoes, a pony keg toss, and a raffle.

The adults-only event was hosted by the Shaver Lake Lions Club and was held at the Shaver Lake Community Center on Tollhouse Road.

Tickets were $45 at the door and included a commemorative tasting mug to try locally-made beverages from Tioga Sequoia, Riley’s, Mad Duck, Crow and Wolf, High Camp Wines, and many others.

Net proceeds from this event benefit the Lions Club, which is a non-profit dedicated to covering the needs of the local community and supporting humanitarian causes.